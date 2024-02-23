Berkland Gears up for Another Season with the Woodchucks

Wausau, WI - Sophomore standout Drew Berkland is poised for another exciting season with the Woodchucks in 2024. Hailing from Wayzata, Minnesota, Berkland is a versatile player who can handle the responsibilities of both outfielder and catcher positions, showcasing his prowess as a right-handed batter and thrower.

OF - Drew Berkland | 6'0" | R/R | Sophomore | University of Minnesota

Berkland made a significant impact during the summer of 2023, contributing immensely to the Woodchucks. Over 39 games, he had a batting average of .282, an on-base percentage of .417, and a slugging percentage of .435. His well-rounded performance included 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored for the season.

Currently enrolled at the University of Minnesota, Berkland continues to make strides on the collegiate stage. In the ongoing season, he has already notched a hit, driven in a run, and displayed excellent plate discipline with four walks while only striking out once.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

