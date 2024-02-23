Rockers Sign Catcher, Outfielder, and Right-Handed Pitcher

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers are set to welcome three more players to the upcoming summer roster with the additions of catcher Jake Bold (Princeton University), outfielder Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve University), and right-hander Carson Estridge (West Virginia). Each of them will suit up for their first seasons in Green Bay in hopes of achieving the first back-to-back championship run in Northwoods League history.

"We appreciate the continued partnerships with the coaches at Princeton, Case Western Reserve and West Virginia," said General Manager John Fanta. "We've had some outstanding players and young men become a part of the Rockers family from these programs over the years and look forward to the new signees making meaningful contributions to our success this summer."

Jake Bold - C - Princeton - 6'0"/190 - SO

Bold, a native of La Jolla, California, comes to Green Bay with plenty of pedigree under his belt. The Princeton catcher started 34 games behind the dish for the Tigers as a freshman and posted a .313 batting average with 24 RBIs and three home runs at the plate as a hitter. Last spring Bold caught a combined no-hitter in which one of the pitchers included 2023 Rockers reliver Jacob Faulkner.

Nick Harms - OF - Case Western Reserve - 6'3"/205 - JR

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Harms brings a big bat to the Rockers. As a sophomore at CWRU, he was named to the All-UAA First Team after being named the conference's rookie of the year. Harms tied a school record with 11 home runs last season, after leading the team with nine as a true freshman. In 2023, the outfielder started all 42 of the Spartans' games and hit .337 while recording the second-most doubles in program history with 19. He also has just two errors in nearly 70 career starts. Harms is a teammate of 2023 Rockers closer Tyler Horvath.

Carson Estridge - RHP - West Virginia - 6'7"/210 - SO

Estridge, out of Haymarket, Virginia brings a loaded resume to the Rockers on the mound. Out of Battlefield High school, he was the 21st ranked player in Virginia and was named MVP at the Perfect Game U18 National Championship. As a true freshman at West Virginia, Estridge made 11 appearances including five starts. He finished the season with 25.2 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts and only 9 walks, posting a 3-1 record and a 4.91 ERA.

