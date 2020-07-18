Ben Boukal Signs on the Dotted Line for 2020-21

July 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Danville Dashers defenseman Ben Boukal

(Danville Dashers, Credit: LMB Studios) Danville Dashers defenseman Ben Boukal(Danville Dashers, Credit: LMB Studios)

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce that defenseman Ben Boukal, a vital part of last year's Dashers' defense, has re-signed with the team ahead of the upcoming season.

"I'm happy to be signed with Danville again for the new season," Boukal told Dashers' media after signing on the dotted line. "I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice after the long layoff because of the pandemic and looking forward to seeing the boys again."

Boukal, the 6-foot, 185-pound defender from Lansing, Illinois joined the Dashers originally in the 2017-18 season, wherein he appeared in 38 games, tallying up 19 points from the defensive line of the Dashers.

It was no surprise that Boukal was able to immediately slot in and make an impact in the squad, his college career saw him graduate from Robert Morris University-Chicago, where he was named the Defenseman of the Year.

After an impressive 2017-18 season with the Dashers, which included a loan to the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, Boukal was signed by the Quad City Storm for the 2018-19 season, in which he tallied 14 points and played in 53 games on the Storm's defense.

Rejoining the Dashers last season during the shortened year, Boukal played in 18 games where he was a big force for the Dashers, tallying 7 assists from the defense.

"Hopefully we can continue a winning season like last year."

Boukal and the rest of the Dashers, both returning and new, are eagerly awaited the upcoming 2020-21 season. Stay tuned here on our website, and follow/like us on our social media channels to stay up to date with the roster, schedule and more!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2020

Ben Boukal Signs on the Dotted Line for 2020-21 - Danville Dashers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.