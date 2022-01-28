Beloit Sky Carp to Go Fully Digital in 2022

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp has announced all baseball games and events at ABC Supply Stadium will be fully digital, helping make venue entry and overall ticket management better than ever for fans.

As the official ticketing partner of the Beloit Sky Carp, Tickets.com continues to enhance and develop mobile ticketing technologies to simplify and improve the entire live event experience.

"During the 2021 season, we had a very strong mobile presence with the vast majority of our fans taking advantage of the benefits of utilizing digital tickets for entry into ABC Supply Stadium," Drew Olstead, Vice President of Sales with the Beloit Sky Carp, said. "We are focused on making our entire ticketing process as streamlined as possible while ensuring our fans are fully educated and prepared for how to best manage their tickets." "Mobile ticketing at ABC Supply Stadium will provide fans a more convenient experience and bolster greater security for our guests."

Season ticket members and guests will have access to an assortment of tutorial sessions, interactive videos, and educational videos prior to the start of the 2022 season to assist them in accessing their tickets. The Beloit Sky Carp's Front Office team is well-educated and available for assisting patrons throughout the transition as well. You can reach the Box Office by calling 608-362-2272.

