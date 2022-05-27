Belly's Community Crew Set to Visit Events Around Quinte Region this Summer

May 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Bay of Quinte Region is always a busy place in the summertime and while hockey season has come to an end, the Belleville Senators plan to be out supporting the community as much as possible through the summer months.

The Sens are today announcing the launch of Belly's Community Crew, which will see Belly travel around the Quinte Region, stopping by various community events and functions and bringing along some added fun. Belly's Community Crew will be available for appearances, free of charge, at events like golf tournaments, fairs and festivals, fundraising initiatives and more.

Along with Belly himself, Belly's Community Crew will also be able to add to the fun through giveaways and contests, while also providing an opportunity to help further any ongoing fundraising activities that may be a part of your event.

To have Belly's Community Crew attend your event, visit the Community Corner on the Belleville Sens website, and fill out a request form.

"Hockey and community go hand in hand, and we are so excited to be launching Belly's Community Crew this summer," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews. "We have always steadfastly supported the Bay of Quinte through our 50/50, CAA Chuck-a-Puck, donations and awareness raising over $800,000 for the Bay of Quinte region since 2017. Being able to give back and engage with our fans in this way is really fantastic and a core value of our organization."

You can also visit the Community Corner for more information on taking part in next season's CAA Chuck-A-Puck fundraisers, being a beneficiary of the Senators 50/50 draws through the season, along with details on school visits and other community programs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.