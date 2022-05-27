Morning Skate: Heat at Colorado

SERIES: Game 3; STK leads 2-0

LOCATION: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colo.

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Two games, two wins, and now the Stockton Heat have a chance to end the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, the first of a possible three games in Loveland to close out the series. It was a familiar script in game two for the Heat, who saw Dustin Wolf post his second consecutive shutout and Justin Kirkland score the game-winner for the second-straight night on Tuesday to push the Eagles to the brink of elimination. Stockton is 1-0 in elimination games, having dispatched of the Bakersfield Condors in three games last round.

WOLF BITES TWICE

After going without a shutout in the first 53 AHL games, Dustin Wolf has blanked the Colorado Eagles in back-to-back outings with 23 and 27-save efforts, respectively, to help the Heat earn a 2-0 series lead. It's the first time since January 13 and 17, 2018, that the Heat have posted shutouts in consecutive games. Each of the last three times Colorado has been blanked have come against the Heat, including a 5-0 shutout on January 20, 2020 and the 5-0 and 1-0 scores on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

DEFENSE DIALED IN

The Heat have a shot at AHL history on Friday as they look to bring their stingy defensive efforts on the road. On record, the fewest goals against in an AHL playoff series decided in three games is two, set in 1939 by the Cleveland Barons and in 1951 by the Pittsburgh Hornets.

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE

A record-setting regular season from Justin Kirkland has translated to the playoffs for the veteran forward, who now has five points in five Calder Cup Playoff games. Kirkland has three goals in the first two games against Colorado and has lit the lamp in each of the last three contests. He brings a three-game scoring streak with five points in that span into Friday's tilt in Loveland.

POWERING UP

After being held off the board in each of the first two playoff games, the Heat power play has come to life with a goal in each of the last three. Stockton is now 4-for-22 on the man-advantage in the postseason, 18.2-percent, including 2-for-3 on the road. For the series, the Heat have gone 2-for-10 against a Colorado PK that entered the best-of-five with a mark of 23-for-24 and three shorthanded scores.

ELEVATING AT ALTITUDE

Stockton has brought its best to Loveland since the Eagles entered the AHL in the 2018-19 season, the Heat owning an all-time record of 8-4-0-0 at the Budweiser Events Center. The teams split four games in Loveland this year with two games a side, with Stockton clinching its playoff berth in a 10-3 win over the Eagles on March 19.

