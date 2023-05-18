Belleville Sens Unveil New Bus Wrap, in Partnership with Loyalist College and Franklin Coach Lines

BELLEVILLE, ON - There will certainly be no mistaking the Belleville Senators as they roll their way through the American Hockey League in 2023-24.

The Senators, along with Loyalist College and Franklin Coach Lines Ltd. unveiled a fresh wrap for the team's bus, outside of CAA Arena, on Thursday morning.

The wrap features a mainly red body, with black and white detailing, and has the club's name and logos along the sides. The side wraps also include the logo of Belleville's NHL parent club, the Ottawa Senators, as well as the logo of the American Hockey League. On the back, a hockey helmet-clad chihuahua stands beside the Loyalist College word mark and the slogan "small is fierce", connecting to the college's ongoing "choose small" campaign.

"I think it's important and it's very cool to finally see both brands on this bus," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "It's something we've been working on with Loyalist for quite some time and to know that this bus will be traveling all over this region and Upstate New York, sharing the message about this high-level educational institution we have here in Belleville, it's so exciting. Loyalist has some great programs in nursing and all sorts of different trades, so it's very important for us as a community team to promote. We're excited about continuing this partnership for many years to come."

The Senators bus will hit the road this October when Belleville begins the new American Hockey League season. Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

