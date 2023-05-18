Monsters to Host the NHL's United by Hockey Mobile Museum Experience on June 19

May 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce a collaboration with the National Hockey League that will bring the United by Hockey Mobile Museum to the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights on Monday, June 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The museum will highlight a special day of celebration and free programming to honor the Juneteenth holiday at Van Aken District.

"We are honored to work with the NHL to bring their incredible United by Hockey mobile museum to the Van Aken District in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday," said Monsters VP of Marketing and Communications Ben Adams. "Shaker Heights is a fantastic hockey community boasting one of the most diverse programs in the area, making it the perfect location to host this unique event. We hope that guests leave inspired to share the stories of the hockey trailblazers they learn about through this experience."

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum celebrates hockey's changemakers spanning across underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The mobile museum has more than 20 exclusive artifacts from diverse players, six video monitors and an interactive broadcast booth. The stop in Cleveland marks the only non-NHL market to be visited on the tour and end of a multi-city United by Hockey Tour by the NHL that began in February. The experience was professionally curated by multidisciplinary designer Natalie Zanecchia, who expanded and redesigned the mobile museum from the NHL's original Black Hockey History Tour.

In honor of the day, the Monsters Community Foundation will be donating $1,000 to the Shaker Heights' Level Playing Field scholarship fund which is committed to removing barriers to promote greater diversity and inclusion in youth sports for students in the Shaker Heights City School District. Representatives from Shaker Schools Foundation will be onsite throughout the day to share more information on Level Playing Field.

"We are elated to partner with the NHL in bringing the United by Hockey mobile museum to Cleveland in celebration of Juneteenth," said Rock Entertainment Group's SVP and Head of Social Impact and Equity Kevin Clayton. "We hope people from all over of our community take the opportunity to experience the compelling story of hockey's role in uniting society."

In addition to the United by Hockey mobile museum, fans and newcomers of all skill levels and experience can try street hockey in the Monsters inflatable street hockey rink. The rink will be open throughout the day with instructors on hand for a quick introduction and the chance to play in a mini game. The Monsters Summer Tour will also make a stop at Van Aken District with tattoos, giveaways and games. In addition to the Monsters takeover outside, movies will be screened throughout the day inside Market Hall including The Cannons, Ice Queens and Soul on Ice: Past, Present and Future.

Other activities and programs planned by Van Aken District in observance of the Juneteenth holiday include performances by Sha'Ran Studios and Xcetera.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.