Belleville Sens Announce Details for Home Opener and Fan Fest Presented by CAA

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce initial details for their home opener and fan fest presented by CAA on Saturday, October 21, versus the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m., where all fans in attendance will receive a cowbell, courtesy of CAA.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a special red-carpet entrance, where fans will be able to meet and receive autographs from their favorite players as they arrive.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in family-friendly activities in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre gymnasium with carnival games, a magic show, face painting, a balloon artist and much more.

Once again, the CAA Member Lounge will be open throughout the event, for an exclusive player meet-and-greet and autograph session in the courtyard from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition, CAA will be providing a complimentary hot dog and beverage to the first 300 CAA Members in the gym. Also, make sure to bring your CAA membership card to be eligible for exclusive member benefits during fan fest and the game.

Fans will want to get their seats early for a special pregame ceremony where they'll be introduced to the roster, coaches, and support staff.

"We can't wait to welcome back our loyal supporters to CAA Arena for another exciting home opener that is highlighted by our fan fest, which is always a major event on our schedule," Senior Vice President Breanne Matthews said.

Please watch for more details about the home opener in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets are now on sale and available for purchase through the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub. If you wish to learn more about our ticket options or are interested in becoming a Season Seat Member, please book an appointment with one of our account executives to tour the CAA Arena and find your seats. Please email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

