Dallas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster for its 2023-24 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The camp roster features 60 players, including 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The Stars will open training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, Sept. 21 and will begin their preseason slate with an on-site game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Thursday, Sept. 21

9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Friday, Sept. 22

9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Community service events with the Central Texas Food Bank and Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sunday, Sept. 24

5 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars

Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.

