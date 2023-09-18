Dallas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
September 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster for its 2023-24 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The camp roster features 60 players, including 33 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Click here to view the full 2023-24 training camp roster
https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/5SXLN-domain-media-d3-nhle-com/qk8j/89668617?h=mQEZVAaescDAYFPsoeH6yuombpTMnf585txrbi-EzK8
The Stars will open training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Thursday, Sept. 21 and will begin their preseason slate with an on-site game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Sept. 24. H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is the home of the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
For more information about training camp, please visit DallasStars.com
https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/G4Ei3RA6oIp3lNF-domain-nhl-com/qk8m/89668617?h=mQEZVAaescDAYFPsoeH6yuombpTMnf585txrbi-EzK8
Thursday, Sept. 21
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3
Friday, Sept. 22
9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. - On-Ice Session 1
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 2
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - On-Ice Session 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Community service events with the Central Texas Food Bank and Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sunday, Sept. 24
5 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars
Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2023
- Dallas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Welcome Back Colin Theisen - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Home Opener and Fan Fest Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap - Rockford IceHogs
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2023 Training Camp in Chilliwack - Abbotsford Canucks
- 'It's a Big Honour' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule in Cedar Park
- Texas Stars Announce Promotional Schedule
- Stars Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Zloty to One-Year Contract