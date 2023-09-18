Roadrunners Welcome Back Colin Theisen

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, and General Manager John Ferguson announced today the signing of forward Colin Theisen to a one-year AHL Contract.

Theisen is back with the Roadrunners after joining the team following his college career at Arizona State University in March of 2022. He had seven goals and eight assists for Tucson in 31 games during the 2022-2023 season after tallying five goals and six assists in 16 games with Tucson to complete the 2021-2022 season.

Alongside current Coyotes prospect Josh Doan, Theisen served as Captain at Arizona State University in 2021-2022 where he led the team in scoring with 42 goals in 35 games on 19 goals and 23 assists as a graduate transfer following his first four seasons at Notre Dame University.

The Monroe, Michigan native became the first Sun Devil to play pro hockey in Arizona when he joined the Roadrunners.

Tucson's Home Opener is on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Arizona Coyotes host Anaheim in NHL preseason action at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets for both of those games and all Roadrunners regular season games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

