Belleville Sens and Quinte Conservation Partner for "Break a Stick, Plant a Tree" Program

September 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation are excited to announce a new environmental initiative aimed at creating a greener future for the greater Quinte Region community, launching the "Break a Stick, Plant a Tree" program, in partnership with Quinte Conservation.

The brand-new program will see the team donate and plant a tree for every stick broken during Belleville Sens 2022-23 American Hockey League campaign.

"As an organization that prides itself in helping our community grow from an economic standpoint, it's also important that we care for our local environment as well and that's why partnering with Quinte Conservation was a natural choice," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "The 'Break a Stick' campaign is an exciting and fun way to make a difference in our community, and to also work towards our continuous corporate goal of lowering our carbon footprint moving forward."

"Quinte Conservation is very excited for this opportunity to partner with the Belleville Senators," said Quinte Conservation CAO Brad McNevin. "Trees are such an important part of the environment and help with the fight against climate change. This partnership will not only put trees in the ground but will also help us bring an awareness to the environment."

Last season the Senators broke roughly 250 sticks, which under the terms of the program, would equate to 250 trees. The locations of the trees will be determined by the team, in cooperation with Quinte Conservation and the City of Belleville, with a ground-breaking/tree planting ceremony to be held in the Spring.

Fans looking for more information on the "Break a Stick" program can email info@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.