Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts Kick off IceHogs Season with Opening Act Block Party Presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford

The Rockford IceHogs, alongside the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford, celebrate The IceHogs Opening Act of the 2022-23 season with a block party on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Harris Bank Center featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. The party, sponsored by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford, showcases popular local food trucks, drink specials, giveaways, and more ahead of the IceHogs taking on the Chicago Wolves inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

Food trucks from Olivo Tacos, 15th and Chris, TNT Funnel Cakes, Inzombia coffee and more will fuel fans who can participate in exciting pregame events like axe throwing, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bags/cornhole and more! The block party will take place at the intersection of Elm and Main St., outside of the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Double T and 96.7 The Eagle will broadcast live from the block party, joined by channel 23 CBS WIFR.

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino - Rockford are also teaming up on an exclusive Opening Night Block Party T-shirt giveaway. Fans attending the block party will have the first chance to get a shirt with the remaining shirts available to fans upon entry to the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The 2022-23 promotional calendar will be announced on Monday, Sept. 26 and individual game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. through IceHogs.com, the IceHogs app, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Be Close to the FUN with an IceHogs Group Ticket Package!

Group ticket packages are on sale now! Experience the excitement of IceHogs hockey with a group of 10 or more family and friends! From skating on the ice before the game, watching pregame warmups from the bench, performing during the game or high fiving the IceHogs as they take the ice, an IceHogs Group Ticket Package brings you closer to the FUN! Reserve your group experience all season at IceHogs.com!

Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Celebrate Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Chicago Wolves! Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 16th American Hockey League season and 24th in the Stateline on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre and wrap up their season-opening weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against the Moose at 2 p.m. Listen and watch every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen and watch every game from your favorite device on AHLTV and at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champions and long-time in-state rival Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. and host the Moose on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

