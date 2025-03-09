Beef Win 2025 Opener 41-18 over Shreveport

The Omaha Beef went to Louisiana and extended their winning streak to 22-games as they defeated the Shreveport Rouxgaroux 41-18. The Beef used a 6- play drive to score first and never look back against the expansion team. Omaha will return to Liberty First Credit Union Arena next Saturday to host the Colorado Spartans.

New quarterback Lorenzo Brown scored on runs of 2 and 3 yards and threw for two scores as he went 5 for 15 passing. Brown ended the night with eight carries for 17 yards and threw for 46 yards.

The Beef capitalized on a short field, with Brown scoring at 3:43 left in the 1st quarter after the defense stopped the Rouxgaroux at their 22-yard line. The defense ended the quarter strongly, forcing a turnover on downs at Shreveport's five-yard line. Brown then scored again in two carries, putting Omaha ahead 12-0.

Omaha's defense got their first turnover of the year as Marcus Gray picked off rookie Tirri Jackson, the first of his three interceptions, but Caleb Shudak's FG missed from 20 yards and gave the ball back to Shreveport. However, the defense made a stop on fourth down a 1 to get the ball for the offense. Four plays later on a fourth down-play, Brown hit Troy Evans Jr on a 13-yard pass to put the Beef up 20. Evans finished with two catches for 24 yards.

The Rouxgaroux finally scored with ten seconds left in the first half as veteran two-way player D'Nerius Antoine scored on a three-yard run. Shreveport was not carrying a kicker for the game, so they went for two, but Omaha's defense stopped them short. Shreveport's defense made a stop, and Antoine finished the drive with a two-yard run to make it 20-12. Antoine finished the night with ten carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns and made four tackles.

The Beef gave rookie quarterback Bryce Holliday, from Warner University, a chance in the third quarter. Holliday got the Beef to the 10 yardline as the six- play drive was capped off with a Jeff Mack 1 yard touchdown run as the third quarter ended with the Beef leading 26-12. Mack would score two more touchdowns as he caught a six-yard pass from Brown and raced in from 24 yards to finish the scoring for the Beef. Mack finished with 10 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 14 yards and one score.

Shreveport finished their scoring in the fourth quarter as quarterback Jones shoved his way in from a yard out with 7:45 remaining to close the gap to 16 points. The Rouxgarou's biggest plays came from their special teams as kick return men Rashad Ridley and Kavon Samuels had huge returns. Ridley had 62 yards on two returns as Samuels finished with 103 yards on four returns.

Omaha defense was led by Marcus Gray's 10 tackles. Trey Dudley-Giles and Cam McCauley each had an interception for the Beef. The defense held Shreveport to 2 for 11 on third and fourth downs.

