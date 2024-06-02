Beef Win 19th Straight with Strong Third Quarter

June 2, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

The Omaha Beef have locked up home field for the NAL Championship game with a 54-34-win Saturday over the Colorado Spartans Saturday night in Loveland, Colorado. Omaha used a 29-point third quarter to take a 28-19 deficit at halftime to a 48-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Beef will host the Carolina Cobras this coming Saturday looking to extend their winning streak to 19 games. If the Beef beat the Cobras, then Sioux City will return to Liberty First Credit Union Arena on June 15th otherwise if Carolina wins on the 8th, then they will return the following week to play in the Championship game.

Omaha did not mustard much offense in the first quarter as Colorado jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The Spartans used a five-yard run by Khalik Hayes and a four-yard run by Ladarius Skelton to grab the early lead with 3:55 remaining in the quarter. The Beef got on the board with 1:23 remaining when Tommy Armstrong took it in from two yards out, but Paul Ortiz missed the extra point and the Beef trained 14-6 after the first quarter. Colorado added two Skelton touchdown runs in the second quarter to increase the lead to 28-6, before Omaha put more points on the scoreboard. With 2:05 remaining in the half Armstrong hit newcomer Isiah Scott on a 39-yard strike and the extra point kick was good to make it 28-13. Armstrong scored his second rushing touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the half, but the PAT was blocked and at halftime it was the Beef trailing by nine, 28-19. The Beef gained 120 yards in the half compared to Colorado's 160 yards.

It was a much different game in the second half as Omaha showed why it is undefeated. The Beef used their number one defense to shut down the Spartans passing game and the return of place kicker Ortiz paid dividends in the third quarter. Omaha pulled within two points when Armstrong had his third rushing touchdown on the night (18th on the season) with 9:52 remaining after the defense forced a turnover on downs. On the next Spartans drive, Rodell Rahmaan forced Jason Whittaker to fumble the ball and it was picked up by Trey Dudley-Giles and he returned it 31 yards to give the Beef their first lead 33-28 with 7:13 in the quarter. Ortiz kicked the ensuing kickoff through the goal post for his first deuce of the season making it 35-28. Then Dylan Pettway picked up more points on the next Colorado drive as he sacked Whittaker in the endzone for a safety, increasing the lead to 37-28. Armstrong connected again with Scott on a 24-yard pass giving the Beef a 44-28 lead and once again Ortiz put it through the goal post on the kickoff and the deuce made it 46-28. Then it was back to the defense scoring again as on the fourth play of Colorado's drive they were called for holding in the endzone giving the Beef another safety and a twenty-point lead, 48-28. In the third quarter Colorado gained only one yard, while giving up two safeties and two deuces.

The Spartans finally scored again with 8:50 remaining in the game when Skelton rushed for his fourth touchdown from two yards out making it 48-34. The Beef ground game took lot of the clock in the quarter and backup quarterback Taz Wilson finished the scoring when he hit Jordan Barton on a 9-yard pass with 56 seconds remaining making the final score of 54-34.

Armstrong finished the night rushing six times for 21 yards and three touchdowns, while going 9 of 14 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Taz Wilson came in the game for the fourth quarter and went 5 of 9 for 47 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. Jeff Mack had another strong game carrying it 13 times for 63 yards and catching four ball for 54 yards. Isiah Scott had a strong opening night with the Beef catching three pass for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The Beef defense was led by two-time defensive player of the week winner Ponce Deleon's 13 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup. Rudy Ngougni (6 tackles) and Rodell Rahmaan (3 tackles, 1 forced fumble) recorded two sacks while Pettway (six tackles) added one. Adorian Beach (five tackles) picked off Whittaker once.

Colorado did not have a passing touchdown in the game, after coming into the contest leading the NAL. Whittaker finished the night 13 of 24 for 138 with two interceptions and getting sacked five times. Ladarius Skelton led the Spartans on the ground running six times for 35 yards and four touchdowns. The three top wideouts for Colorado we held in check as Deonte Rarrieck (5-33 yds) Skelton (4-54 yds) and Steve Newbold (4-20 yds) struggled as the Spartans offense gained only 13 yards in the second half. Justin Castell led Colorado defense with 13 tackles, while Samuele Hammond and Jack Robinson picked up sacks and Newbold and Javarius Thompson had one interception apiece.

OTHER NOTES:

Season ticket holders and sponsors have until June 8th to reserve seats for the June 15th championship. Single game tickets can be purchased by calling the front office at 402-346-2333.

During the June 8th game the Beef will honor the new hall of fame members during with a halftime ceremony.

2024 Omaha Beef Schedule (7-0)

Colorado Omaha

March 24, 2pm CT @ Carolina Cobras W 54-43 First downs 16 19

March 30, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans W 45-32 Rushing Yds 65 92

April 19, 7pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen W 63-14 Pasing Yds 108 138

May 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Oklahoma Flying Aces W 42-36 Total offense 173 230

May 11, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits W 33-6 Third Down 2-8 2-6

May 18, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits W 34-32 Fourth Down 1-5 0-0

June 1, 8pm CT @Colorado Spartans W 54-34 Sacks 2-21 5/42

June 8, 6:30pm CT Vs Carolina Cobras Pts off Turnovers 14 23

Penalties 13-70 9-59

Beef stats

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 6/2/24)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 28-24 24-24 4-0 15-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

