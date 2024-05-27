Beef Unveil Hall of Fame Class of 2024

May 27, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef has announced the newest members of the Beef Hall of Fame. The six members are the second class of the organization. The newest members are: Running Back RJ Rollins, TE/OL/WR Chad Mustard, Rump Roaster Doc Southwick, QB Matt LaFleur, Kicker Brandon Stewart, and Pat Kenison a season ticket holder.

Rollins played from 2006 until 2013 and ranks first in career rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total points scored. He ranks second in receptions, receiving yards, all-purpose yards, kick return yards, and kick return attempts. In 76 games Rollins rushed 688 times for 2568 yards and 73 touchdowns, averaging 33.8 yards per game. He also caught 181 passes for 1304 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 595 total points was an average of 7.8 points per game. He returned 97 kickoffs for 1840 yards and had four touchdowns. In his career, he had 5712 all-purpose yards which averaged 75.2 yards per game. He was named 2006 Rookie of the Year when he rushed for 825 yards and 17 touchdowns and had 1576 all-purpose yards while scoring 158 points.

Mustard played for the Beef in 2002 and played in 11 games. He had 25 receptions for 260 yards, 12 touchdowns, and scored 76 points. He was signed by the Cleveland Brown in 2002 and was with them until 2004. He later signed with the Carolina Panthers (2005) and Denver Broncos (2006-08. He started two of this 37 career NFL games and made 12 receptions for 123 yards.

LaFleur was a backup quarterback for the Beef in 2003. In four games he went 18 of 29 passing for 178 yards, 9 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He scored 10 career points for the Beef. He went on to coach at the college level before going to the NFL. Since 2019 he was gone 59-31 as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Stewart has played five seasons for the Beef. In 11 career games he went 37 for 49 in extra-point kicks and seven of 25 field goals make a long of 48. On June 6th, 2002, Steward went 10 for 11 against the Oklahoma Crude.

Southwick has been part of the Rump Roasters since the early years.

Kenison has been a season ticket holder for the Beef since the organization was founded.

The six will be honored at halftime of the June 8th game between the Beef and the Carolina Cobras. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm and Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

