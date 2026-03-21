Beef Travel to Salina for Week Two Matchup

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Last week the Omaha Beef saw the Pueblo Punishers come into Liberty First Credit Union Areana and defeat the Beef 44-31. The loss snapped a 21-game home winning streak, and it was the first time since 2017 that Omaha lost the season opener. Due to injuries, suspensions, or organizational decisions, several pivotal players did not play vs Pueblo. This week Omaha renews a rivalry with the Salina Liberty as the Beef travels to Kansas for a 6:30pm kickoff at Tony Pizza Event Center. The Beef and Liberty played in three straight championship games while in the Champions Indoor Football League. In 2021 Omaha won 40-39 against Salina, in 2022 Liberty won at home 38-34, and in Ralston in 2023 Omaha won 50-30. This game will mark the 18th meeting between these two teams, the fourth longest rivalry. (Sioux City (55), Sioux Falls (23), Billings (19))

Last week the Beefense had a strong first half only to see Josh Hollins heat up in the second half as Pueblo scored 32 unanswered points. Jaylen Perkins led Omaha with nine tackles and had one interception. Linebacker Raymond Cutts added seven tackles.

Tyler Lauenstein started at quarterback for the Beef and went 9 of 23 passing for 52 yards and threw two interceptions and one touchdown. David Ross picked up 31 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, while Lauenstein added 31 yards on four carries. Newly signed running back Tabyus Taylor and wide receivers William Langford and DeQuan Dudley look to provide more offense for the Beef.

Wide receiver/kick returner Otis Odom won week two Special Teams Player of the Week as he returned eight kickoffs for 204 yards including one for a touchdown.

Salina played the Joplin Assassin and won 61-0 in an exhibition game last week. Longtime head coach Heron O'Neal looks to continue the franchise winning ways as they start play in the NAL. The Liberty look to have another strong running game as Tracy Brooks returns along with veteran wide receiver Ed Smith Jr, Kavon Samuels, and Trae Jackson.

OTHER NOTES:

Since 2018, Salina's coach Heron O'Neal has faced the Beef 13 times, holding a 7-6 record in those matchups.

This game will be Brandon Negron's first matchup against Salina.

SW Kansas and Salina were in the Arena Football League in 2024 and in the Arena Football One League in 2025.

If you can't travel to Salina with the team, join DJ K DuB Omaha at the official Omaha Beef Watch Party at Hurrdat Sports Bar in La Vista with pregame atmosphere starting at 5:30 PM.

Omaha Beef Coaches Show at Goose's Bar & Grill in downtown Papillion.

2026 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-1)

Salina Omaha

March 14, 6:30pm CT Vs Pueblo Punishers L 31-44 Avg Pts Scored/G 31

March 21, 6:30pm CT @ Salina Liberty Avg Pts Allow/G 44

March 28, 6pm CT @ Southwest Kansas Total Offense/G 119

April 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Total Defense/G 203

April 18, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans Turnover Margin +0

April 25, 6:30pm CT Vs Dallas Bulls

May 2, 6:30pm CT @ Amarillo Warbirds Home Record 0-0 1-0

May 9, 6:30pm CT Vs Louisiana Rouxgaroux Road Record 0-0 0-0

May 16, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits All-time Record 0-0

May 23, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Last Meeting 18th Meeting, Omaha leads 10-7

Beef stats

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef (0-1) Salina Liberty (0-0)

QB #11 Demry Croft Devond Blair Jr or Evan Lewandowski

RB #32 David Ross 12 carries 31 yds, 1 TD; 2 rec 13 yds 1 TD #2 Tracy Brooks

WR #7 Otis Odom 8 kr 204yds 1 TD Trae Jackson

WR #12 Devanaire Conliffe Marquis Lawson

WR #13 Korell Koehlmoos 4 rec 29 yds #3 Ed Smith Jr

OL #74 Joenez Coleman Dalton Phillips

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun Aleki Tapa

OL #71 Reggie Patrick Cor'Darius Wright

DL #1 Rudy Ngougni 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 BK Travis Taylor

DL #22 Brandon Munoz 4 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 PB Stephan Martin

DL #55 Devante Wright 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL Kyle Jarvis

LB #8 Raymond Cutts 7 tackles Rico Moore

DB #0 Terrance Jackson 1 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PB Mustafa Majeed

DB #3 Chris Perry 4 tackles Jahlil Brown

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles 2 tackles, 1 PB Dion Kuinlan

DB #23 Jaylen Perkins 9 tackles, 1 INT Neriyan Brown

K #19 Chase Contreraz 1 FG (37yd) 4-4 pat Josue Hernandez

Others

DB #4 Ponce Deleon Noah Hambrick

WR #80 Brentley Allen Duke Williams, John Williams

DL #2 JayShawn Washington Darin Hungerford,

WR #14 Cameron Alves Kavon Samuels, Lovell Armstead

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Otis Odom - Week 1 Special Teams POW

Web information

Livestream - NAL Network

Website - beeffootball.com

Facebook- facebook.com/TheOmahaBeef







National Arena League Stories from March 20, 2026

Beef Travel to Salina for Week Two Matchup - Omaha Beef

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.