Beef to Open 2025 Season in Louisiana

March 7, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The 2025 Omaha Beef are looking to continue their 21-game winning streak and win their third straight championship, as they open the season with a 7pm kickoff in Shreveport, LA against the Rouxgaroux. The Beef have appeared in the last four championship games and have won championships in 2021, 2023, and 2024. Last season Omaha defeated the Sioux City Bandits 47-46 in double overtime to claim their first NAL title. Omaha lost to the Minneapolis Warriors 24-23 in an exhibition game this past Sunday on a last-second touchdown catch. The Beef's last loss in any game was on June 25, 2022, during the CIF Championship.

Coach Mike Tatum will have a new quarterback under center as MVP Tommy Armstrong did not return. The Beef are looking at former veteran quarterbacks Lorenzo Brown or Tasleem Wilson to fill that position. Wilson spent 3 games last year backing up Armstrong, picking up five rushes for 15 yards and completing 8 of 16 passes for 84 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Jeff Mack II (79 carries for 366 yds, TD and 15 catches for 112 yds) returns as well as wide receivers Troy Evans Jr (20 catches for 333 yards and 9 TD's) and Korrell Koehlmoos (19 catches for 281 yards and 5 TD's). Olukayode Akinmoladun Jr and Reggie Patrick are offensive linemen on the active roster returning. Joining the offense are running back Josh Batist and offensive center Robert Malcom.

On the defensive side of the ball Omaha is bring back linemen Rodell Rahmaan (29 tackles and six sacks), linebacker Cameron Hunt II (22 tackles and 4.5 TFL), and defensive backs Terrence Jackson (38 tackles and 2 interceptions), and Trey Dudley-Giles (22 tackles and 3 interceptions). The Beef will also be returning from the 2023 championship team Jayshawn Washington (58 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 15 TFL) and Kye Black (38 tackles, 3 sacks, and 6 TFL). The defense includes nose guard DeAnthony Hall-Steele and defensive backs Marcus Gray and Jonathan Adams.

The Beef have signed kicker Caleb Studak from the University of Iowa to take over the kicking duties.

The Rouxgaroux are a newly established team in the National Arena League, under the leadership of coach James Hampton. Running back and linebacker D'Nerius Antoine returns to Louisiana looking to give Rouxgaroux strong veteran leadership. The quarterback position battle has come down to Dylan Van Boxel, Jerry Harris Jr, and rookie Tirri Jones. Joining the backfield will be Ladarius Galloway and Kavon Samuels. Wide receivers on the roster include veteran Rashad Ridley, Eric Thomas Jr, Anthony Duffy, Daequan Richie, and rookie Jason Scirigione.

Shreveport's defense list linemen like Deon Walker, Dioh Desuah, Rashad Powell, and David Calderon. Darius Meadors will help at linebacker as Albert Curran IV, Anthony Lamar Dixon, John Westor, Javian Byrd, and Zach Hannibel are listed as defensive backs.

Shreveport beat the Dallas Falcons 55-24 in their exhibition game.

Omaha played in Shreveport once before, losing to the Shreveport-Bossier Bombers 39-44 in the 2000 season. The Beef did win the game later in that season in Omaha, 28-6.

OTHER NOTES:

Tickets are on sale; you can buy them by visiting the arena box office or online at Omaha Beef Football | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

The coaching show takes place on Monday from 6-7pm at Let It Fly Sport Bar, located at 1080 Capital Ave, Omaha.

A watch party for away games will take place at Hurrdat Sports Bar, located at 12744 Westport Pkwy. There will be a prize board, giveaway items, along with great food and drinks!!!

Your Omaha Lancers and Omaha Beef have partnered again for a 2025 Omaha Sports Weekend Package!!! $30.00 gets you a ticket to the Omaha Lancers game on Friday, March 14th & a ticket to the Omaha Beef game on Saturday. Click on the enclosed link to secure your seats today!!!

Your Omaha Lancers ticket will be sent to you by email, and your Omaha Beef ticket can be collected at will call on Friday night.

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

2025 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-0)

Omaha

March 8, 7pm CT @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux Avg Pts Scored/G

March 15, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Avg Pts Allow/G

March 29, 6:30pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen Total Offense/G

April 13, 6pm CT @ Beaumont Renegades Total Defense/G

April 19, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Turnover Margin

May 3, 6:30pm CT Vs Arlington Longhorns

May 10, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits Home Record

May 24, 6:30pm CT Vs Shreveport Rouxgaroux Road Record

May 31, 8pm @ Colorado Spartans All-time Record 0-0

Last Meeting 1st meeting vs Rouxgaroux

1-1 vs Shreveport teams

NAL games only for team rank

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef 2024 stats Shreveport Rouxgaroux

QB #12 Taz Wilson or #8 Lorenzo Brown 8/16 84 yds 2 TD, 2 INT #6 or #13

RB #33 Josh Batist #45

WR #0 Troy Evans Jr 20 catches, 333 yds 9 TD; 6 rushes 37 yds #1

WR #5 Jeff Mack 79 rushes 366 yds 5 TD; 15 catches 112 yds #14

WR #13 Korell Koehlmoos 19 catches 281 yds 5 TD #22

OL #71 Reggie Patrick #70

OL #68 Robert Malcom #69

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun #74

DL #15 Rodell Rahmaan 29 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFL,3 FF, 1 safety #47

DL #3 DeAnthony Hall-Steele #52

DL #2 Jayshawn Washington #5

LB #7 Cameron Hunt II 22 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 3 FF, 2 FR, 2 INT, 1 PB, 5 QBH, 1 BK #2

DB #1 Terrance Jackson 38 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PB, 1 FR #8

DB #6 Marcus Gray #0

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles 22 tackles, 3 INT, 1 TFL, 2 PB, 1 FF, 1 FR #23

DB #14 Jonathan Adams #7

K #16 Caleb Shudak #11

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Web information

Livestream - youtube.com/@NationalArenaLeague/streams

Website - beeffootball.com

Facebook- facebook.com/TheOmahaBeef

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 6/16/24)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 29-24 24-24 5-0 16-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

Shreveport Rouxgaroux 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Beaumont Renegades 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Beef Championships-

CIF Champions Bowl VI (2021) and VIII (2023), NAL (2024)

Omaha Championship results (3/5)

IFPL Championship (2001)- Tennessee Thundercats @ Omaha - Tennessee 47-38

CIF Champions Bowl 6 (2021) - Omaha @ Salina - Omaha 40-39

CIF Champions Bowl 7 (2022) - Omaha @ Salina - Salina 38-34

CIF Champions Bowl 8 (2023) - Salina @ Omaha - Omaha 50-30

NAL Championship (2024) - Sioux City @ Omaha - Omaha 47-46 2 OT's

National Arena League Stories from March 7, 2025

Beef to Open 2025 Season in Louisiana - Omaha Beef

