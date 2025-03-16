Beef Defense Strong in 33-12 Win over Spartans

March 16, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

The Omaha Beef forced five turnovers and scored 20 points off of them as they extended their winning streak to 23-games in their defeat of the Colorado Spartans 33-12 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Omaha's defense picked off Aaron Aiken's first throw of the night and ten plays later a one-yard pass from Lorenzo Brown to Troy Evans Jr put the Beef on top and with Caleb Shudak's extra point kick it was 7-0 Beef, and they would never trail.

The Spartans would score on their next drive as Thurlow Wilkins ran it in from five yards, but Luis Ferraria kick hit the upright and the Beef led by one. Colorado would get 68 yards on 18 rushing attempts and 72 yards passing, but they could not overcome the three fumbles and two interceptions.

Omaha went up 14-6 when Jeff Mack ran in from 12 yards on a five-play drive. Then after Trey Dudley-Giles got his first interception of two on the night, Mack scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run, but Shudak missed the extra point try and the Beef led 20-6 with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter. Jeff Mack ended the night with 42 yards rushing on 11 carries and he caught one pass for six yards. Trey Dudley-Giles now shares the record with Dontae Jones for most career interceptions as a Beef, each with 20.

Lorenzo Brown used a short field after the second fumble recovery by DeAnthony Hall-Steel for Omaha of the third quarter and ran it in from two yards as they went up 27-6 with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. Brown had eight carries for 12 yards for the game.

Colorado made a change at quarterback to Khalil Trotman in the fourth quarter, and he threw a 27-yard pass to Greg Dent to cut Omaha's margin to 15 with 3:53 remaining. Aiken went 5 of 14 passing with two interceptions and was sacked three times. Trotman went 3 of 6 passing.

Omaha responded after recovering the on-side kick as Brown hit Josh Batist on a seven-yard touchdown pass. Brown finished the game 7 of 13 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Korell Kohlmoos led the team with three catches for 16 yards.

Marcus Grey led the Beef with ten tackles as Rodell Rahmaan (8 tackles, .5 sack, 1 fumble recovery), Kye Black (7 tackles, 1.5 sacks), and Jayshawn Washington (6 tackles, 1 sack) recorded a sack. NAL week one defensive player of the week winner Easias Gandy led the Spartans with 11 tackles. Sam Hammond picked up his fourth sack of the year to go along with five tackles. Isaiah Hall had Colorado's interception.

The Beef (2-0) have next week off and will return to Liberty First Credit Union Arena March 29th to host the Idaho Horsemen (0-1).

OTHER NOTES:

The coaching show takes place on Monday from 6-7pm at Let It Fly Sport Bar, located at 1080 Capital Ave, Omaha. The next one will be held Monday March 24th.

