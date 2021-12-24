Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina

December 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Thursday that goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Stingrays by the Hershey Bears.

Bednard, 24, has a 5-5 record after appearing in 10 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.44 goals against average to go along with his 0.922 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.915 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average. Over his past five appearances for the Stingrays, Bednard boasts a .940 save percentage while giving up less than two goals per game. The native of Macomb, MI appeared in one game for the Bears on December 19th against the Rochester Americans

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound netminder has spent the majority of time the last two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, suiting up for 55 games. Bednard had multiple stints with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Syracuse Crunch of the AHL to go along with his one start this year in Hershey, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.23 goals against average and 0.900 save percentage.

The goaltender signed an AHL contract with Hershey earlier this offseason and was assigned to the Stingrays on October 11th. Since then, Bednard earned his first call up to the Bears on December 10th before being recalled after one day in South Carolina on December 16th.

The Stingrays return to action on the other side of the holiday break against the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, December 26th at the North Charleston Coliseum. We will be raffling off top holiday gifts to fans in attendance! Don't miss this opportunity to get the gift you were really hoping for with popular holiday presents like video games, smart watches, and more! It's also Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks and Recreation and Crews Subaru.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 24, 2021

Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.