ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 24, 2021:

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Ouellete, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexandre Goulet, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Delete Kyle Topping, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Reading:

Delete Brayden Low, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Toledo:

Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

