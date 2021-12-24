ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 24, 2021:
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Ouellete, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexandre Goulet, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Delete Kyle Topping, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Reading:
Delete Brayden Low, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Toledo:
Add Gordi Myer, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 24, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 24 - ECHL
- Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.