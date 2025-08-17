BEAUTIFUL Run by Rourke Leads to the Lions First TD: CFL

Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Nathan Rourke makes a very nice run, getting the Lions to the Montreal 5-yard line. He finishes the drive by finding Justin McInnis in the end zone.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2025

Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4 - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.