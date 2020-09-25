Bears Re-Sign Forward Kale Kessy

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Kale Kessy, agreeing to a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Kessy, 27, returns to the Chocolate and White for a second season after skating in 24 games in the 2019-20 campaign. He ranked 9th in the AHL with 102 penalty minutes, dropping the gloves six times. He was named Hershey's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for his work in the local community. Kessy helped lead the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound winger has played in 199 career AHL games dating back to 2013. In his AHL career, Kessy has registered 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists), while also logging 488 penalty minutes in stints with Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Manitoba, Cleveland, Colorado, and Hershey.

Kessy has also spent time in the ECHL, most recently with the Idaho Steelheads. In the 2018-19 campaign, Kessy led the ECHL in penalty minutes with 289, while also racking up 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games with Idaho. He has scored 88 points (36 goals, 52 assists) in 122 career ECHL games with Bakersfield, Tulsa, and Idaho, while also logging 600 penalty minutes.

The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native was selected in the 4th round, 111th overall, in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes.

