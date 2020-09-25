San Diego Gulls Partner with I Love a Clean San Diego for 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day September 26

September 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with I Love A Clean San Diego as a Community Champion to take part in the 36th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, hosted virtually on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8-11 a.m. Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest volunteer event in San Diego County and California.

Coastal Cleanup Day is part of the global cleanup effort of removing polluting litter and debris from local community beaches and waterways. Gulls fans are encouraged to join the hockey club's mascot, Gulliver, to protect the health of our community, environment, beaches and waterways by staying close to home and cleaning collection spots for trash.

Coastal Cleanup Day is California's most anticipated and high-profile volunteer event. In 2019, over 74,000 participants gathered at more than 1,000 sites and removed trash and recycling. It is popular for good reason: California's beaches and inland waterways are collection spots for trash. The cleanup offers a way for volunteers to respond to the threat of trash in our environment by removing trash before the winter rains arrive and wash it out to the ocean, where it harms marine life and our shared ecosystem.

All participants who post a photo and tag the Gulls Twitter or Instagram accounts (@SDGullsAHL) while participating in the cleanup will be automatically entered to win a Gulls prize pack, including a 2019-20 team-signed jersey. Photo submissions must be posted by 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

To register for the 36th annual Coastal Cleanup, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/CoastalCleanup.

About I Love A Clean San Diego

Founded in 1954, I Love A Clean San Diego is an environmental nonprofit supporting residents and businesses of San Diego County through youth and adult education, and local action through impactful volunteer events and workshops. As San Diego's most influential advocate for sustainability, I Love A Clean San Diego's programs are an environmental catalyst, awakening passion and inspiring action to empower everyone to be leaders in conservation and waste-free living. Our community is passion in action to maintain and improve the health of the home we love. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit CleanSD.org or call (619) 291-0103.

