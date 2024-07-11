BC Place Lower Bowl Sells out as 111th Grey Cup Ticket Sales Hit 45,000

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







VANCOUVER - With just over four months to go until the Canadian Football League's highly anticipated championship game returns to the West Coast, ticket sales for the 111th Grey Cup hit 45,000 leading to a lower bowl sell out ahead of Saturday's Western Division clash at BC Place.

"We're heading into a thrilling week six match-up here in Vancouver and the buzz around the 111th Grey Cup returning to B.C. this November has been palpable around the city, " said Riley Wiwchar, Executive Director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. "We're building a legendary Grey Cup Festival and fans have been steadily locking-in their November 17th plans every day since tickets went on sale."

Tickets for the 111th Grey Cup start at $99 plus applicable taxes and fees and can be purchased at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

Visit greycupfestival.ca and follow @greycupfestival on social media platforms for more information and upcoming event details.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.