Four fines assessed, including two max; one additional from Week 4

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Ottawa defensive back Tobias Harris has received a maximum fine for delivering a high spear on a sliding quarterback, Winnipeg's Chris Streveler.

Winnipeg defensive back Redha Kramdi has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Ottawa's Dru Brown.

Hamilton fullback James Tuck has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC linebacker Isaiah Messam.

Hamilton wide receiver Kiondré Smith has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Upon further review, one additional fine has been announced from Week 4.

Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by verbally abusing an official.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

