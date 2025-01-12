BB Complete Comeback in Shootout

January 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Fraser, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears completed the weekend sweep of the Motor City Rockers. Scott Ramaekers and CJ Stubbs scored in the shootout as Nolan Egbert shut the door as the Black Bears won 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Black Bears started off the game generating a ton of offense, but did not have the same quick result as Friday night. Instead, it was the Rockers scoring the first goal of the night. Motor City was able to score on the power play at 4:55 of the frame, and that would be the only goal of the first period. Binghamton managed to outshot their opposition 22-4, but trailed 1-0.

The Rockers continued their scoring with a shorthanded goal of their own. Just 60 seconds into the frame, Motor City had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. On the same penalty sequence, the Black Bears were able to get on the board. Tyson Kirkby drove by a defender to the front of the net, and was able to outwait the goaltender. Binghamton scored on their third power play of the night and Kirkby extended his point streak to 14 games. They weren't done there either, Binghamton went back on the man advantage again, and this time CJ Stubbs delivered the shot that tied the game at 2-2. Stubbs extended his goal-streak to four games with his seventh of the season. After two periods, nothing had been settled as the game was tied at 2-2.

Jesse Anderson was able to give the Black Bears their first lead of the game just 51 seconds into the third period. Anderson's tally was his second of the weekend, and second goal within the first two minutes of a period. Binghamton held their one-goal lead for seven minutes, but Motor City was able to capitalize at 4-on-4. Then with just over four minutes left in regulation time, Chris Mott was able to snipe on past the goaltender on a odd-man rush, reclaiming a slight advantage. As time ran down, the Rockers found themselves on the power play, and with the net empty, Motor City was able to find the equalizer with 1:23 remaining.

Nothing settled at 4-4, the teams prepared for overtime.

Binghamton started on the power play 4-on-3 but were unable to convert, the Black Bears had seven shots on goal during OT. The extra frame expired and the teams headed to the shootout.

Scott Ramaekers shot first in the final frame, and scored, Nolan Egbert stopped the first two shots he faced. Then, CJ Stubbs hopped over the boards in the third round, and put the game out of reach. Binghamton wins the shootout 2-0, and the contest 5-4 SO.

