Baysox to Host Hot Stove Luncheon

January 15, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md - The Bowie Baysox invite all fans to the fourth annual Hot Stove Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 25, from 12-1 p.m. at Glory Days Grill in Edgewater.

Former Baysox and current Orioles RHP David Hess, 2018 Baysox OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Bruce Zimmermann, and Orioles LHP prospect D.L. Hall are scheduled to attend the 2019 edition. Past guests to the event have included former Baltimore GM Dan Duquette and 2012 Baysox INF Jonathan Schoop.

The luncheon will feature a question and answer session with the players along with autograph/photo opportunities as time permits. There is no charge to attend the event and the full menu will be available for fans in attendance.

Glory Days Grill is located at 3 Lee Airpark Drive in the Village at Lee Airpark, just off route 2 in Edgewater. Coming from Annapolis, the restaurant is about half a mile south after crossing the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Hess, a 5th round selection by the Orioles in 2014 out of Tennessee Tech University, made his MLB debut on May 12, 2018. The righty struck out 74 batters in 103.1 innings, earning his first two career wins against the Tampa Bay Rays. On May 25 at Tropicana Field, Hess tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, holding the hosts to four hits while striking out a trio.

McKenna joined the Baysox on June 21 after torching the Carolina League with Class-A Advanced Frederick. The outfielder hit .377 with the Keys (an overall OPS of 1.023) with 28 extra-base hits and 37 RBI in the season's first half, earning both a Midseason and Postseason All-Star selection. An organizational All-Star for the Orioles, McKenna also was named a 2018 Rising Star in the Arizona Fall League with the Glendale Desert Dogs.

A product of Towson's Loyola Blakefield, Zimmermann came to the Orioles organization as part of a trade with the Atlanta Braves for RHPs Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day. Assigned to the Baysox after the July 31 deal, the lefty allowed 12 earned runs and struck out 16 batters in 21.1 innings.

His first Eastern League win came August 12 in Hartford, Conn. Given a 3-0 lead after half an inning, Zimmermann held the Yard Goats to one earned run with five strikeouts in five innings, going the distance in the rain-shortened contest.

Hall, meanwhile, has made a name for himself on the mound in his first year in full-season Minor League Baseball. A 1st-round selection in the 2017 draft out of Valdosta (Ga) High School, the 19-year-old spent 2018 with the Class-A Delmarva Shorebirds.

Against the South Atlantic League, Hall posted a 2.10 ERA, striking out 100 batters in 94.1 IP, while holding opposing hitters to a .203 average. Hall earned SAL Pitcher of the Week honors for the weeks of July 8 and 15, marking the first time last season that any player won an honor in consecutive weeks.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. The team's 2019 home opener will be Thursday, April 11, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 15, 2019

Baysox to Host Hot Stove Luncheon - Bowie Baysox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.