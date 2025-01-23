Bay FC and Midfielder Deyna Castellanos Announce Mutual Agreement for Castellanos to Transition to Free Agency

January 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that following a mutual agreement with the Club, midfielder Deyna Castellanos is entering free agency.

"We're thankful to Deyna for her time with Bay FC and her impact on the club in our first season," said Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We wish her all the best as she continues her career."

Castellanos joined Bay FC in January 2024 via transfer from Manchester City. In her lone season in the Bay Area, she appeared in 25 matches (12 starts), scoring two goals and tallying one assist.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 23, 2025

Bay FC and Midfielder Deyna Castellanos Announce Mutual Agreement for Castellanos to Transition to Free Agency - Bay FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.