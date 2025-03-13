Bay Area Panthers Announce 2025 Season Campaign and Official Start of Training Camp

March 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, the Bay Area Panthers are thrilled to officially launch their 2025 season campaign, "Indoor Rules, Outside Voices," alongside the official start of Training Camp. This marks the beginning of a season-long journey to showcase the thrill of professional indoor football as the Bay Area Panthers prepare for another exhilarating year as a member of the Indoor Football League (IFL).

"Indoor Rules, Outside Voices" is a bold and engaging campaign designed to introduce fans to the intense world of indoor football. The campaign focuses on educating fans about the rules and unique play style of the IFL by showcasing the speed, intensity, and relentless energy of the fastest game on 50 yards.

"We are incredibly proud to kick off the 2025 season with our new campaign, 'Indoor Rules, Outside Voices,'" said Bay Area Panthers Director of Marketing, Christina Tetreault. "This initiative is about more than just the fast-paced action of the sport; it's about connecting with our fans on a deeper level by teaching them what makes indoor football so uniquely intense, capturing the grit and determination of the athletes, and doing so with elements of iconic Bay Area history and flair. We are inviting fans to be loud and proud because, in the indoor game, the fans truly are the 9th man."

Challenging the conventional wisdom of outdoor play, the campaign flips the script on traditional professional football, emphasizing the excitement and freedom of the indoor game - loud, fast, and full of energy. It celebrates the unique qualities of the game and the Bay Area Panthers, positioning the team as not just athletes, but as pioneers of a bold and dynamic sport.

The 8 indoor rules that serve as the backbone of the campaign are:

1. 8 is greater than 11.

2. No punts, no mercy.

3. Deuces wild.

4. Watch out for flying players.

5. Catch it, keep it (return the players, not the balls).

6. Use your outdoor voices, inside.

a. Caution, you may go hoarse.

b. Give us your indoor ROAR.

7. Blitz first, ask questions later.

8. Fastest game on 50 yards.

With the launch of "Indoor Rules, Outside Voices" setting the tone for the 2025 season, the Bay Area Panthers are also kicking off their opening day of Training Camp, marking the beginning of an intensive period of preparation as the team focuses on refining their skills, building team chemistry, and developing the strategies that will carry them through the upcoming season.

Training camp will culminate with a public Open Scrimmage Showcase at the Morgan Hill Sports Complex on March 22nd. This event will offer fans an opportunity to see the Bay Area Panthers' dynamic play style up close as coaches make their final player evaluations before announcing the 2025 roster later that evening. In addition to the scrimmage, fans will have the chance to participate in a meet-and-greet with players, get autographs, and enjoy photo opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public, allowing fans of all ages to get an inside look at the team before the Bay Area Panthers' 2025 season officially kicks off at the SAP Center in San Jose at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 30th, when they take on the San Antonio Gunslingers.

