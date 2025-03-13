2025 Indoor Football League Power Rankings: Preseason

The 2025 Indoor Football League season is here, and with it comes our power rankings heading into week one.

1. Vegas Knight Hawks

2024 Record: 11-6

The Knight Hawks soared in 2024 with a top-three scoring offense. Despite falling just short to the Arizona Rattlers in the playoffs, 2024 MVP Ja'Rome Johnson returns to lead the charge, earning Vegas the top spot in the 2025 rankings.

2. Jacksonville Sharks

2024 Record: 5-11

The Sharks' 2024 record may not impress, but three of their wins came with quarterback Kaleb Barker at the helm. Barker posted a 3-1 record, never scoring fewer than 35 points. His return in 2025 gives Jacksonville plenty of upside and the second spot on our list.

3. Bay Area Panthers

2024 Record: 13-4

Following a first-round playoff exit, the Panthers added quarterback Josh Jones and refreshed their coaching staff. Joining Head Coach Rob Keefe is former Northern Arizona head coach Les Moss as Assistant Head Coach, and Rod Windsor steps in as Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, positioning Bay Area third in our rankings.

4. Arizona Rattlers

2024 Record: 14-5

The reigning IFL Champions may sit fourth, but with three-time IFL MVP back Drew Powell under center, Head Coach Kevin Guy and one of the more formidable fanbases in the league, the Rattlers remain serious contenders for back-to-back titles.

5. Tulsa Oilers

2024 Record: 6-10

Tulsa secured former League MVP TJ Edwards to lead them into 2025. Edwards is one of the most dynamic players the IFL has seen in recent years. Pairing the arrival of Edwards with former Frisco Fighters Head Coach Andre Coles as Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, the Oilers look to step into a top-tier role among the 2025 IFL teams.

6. San Diego Strike Force

2024 Record: 11-7

Quarterback Nate Davis returns after an impressive 2024 season, where he accounted for 74 touchdowns. Davis is one of the best pure passers the IFL has seen. With Davis back in command, San Diego is never out of game and will be in contention come playoff time.

7. Green Bay Blizzard

2024 Record: 14-4

Green Bay was an abominable beast in 2024, marching through the regular season atop the Eastern Conference. Despite a surprising playoff loss to the Massachusetts Pirates, the Blizzard's top-ranked defense and top-tier offense led by quarterback Max Meylor, make them a threat on both sides of the ball.

8. San Antonio Gunslingers

2024 Record: 8-8

San Antonio's potent offense ranked second with 51.9 points per game in 2024, but defensive struggles kept them at .500. The Gunslingers land eighth in our rankings.

9. Massachusetts Pirates

2024 Record: 10-9

The Pirates defied expectations with a strong playoff run, reaching the IFL Championship. Head Coach Fred Griggs, along with wideouts Teo Redding and Isaac Zico, aim to build on that momentum.

10. Quad City Steamwheelers

2024 Record: 8-9

The Steamwheelers added explosive quarterback and former IFL MVP Daquan Neal, who brings dual-threat potential to elevate Quad City's offense. Adding Neal to an already impressive list of skill position players could make the Steamwheelers hard to stop in 2025.

11. Tucson Sugar Skulls

2024 Record: 2-14

Struggles on offense in 2024 resulted in a 2-14 record, but the Sugar Skulls aim to rise from the bottom in 2025.

12. Fishers Freight

2024 Record: N/A

The newest addition to the IFL, Fishers Freight, enters the league with former IFL quarterback and veteran Head Coach Dixie Wooten eager to prove his squad belongs. With a passionate fledgling fanbase anticipating their own brand of football, 2025 will be an exciting year in Fishers.

13. Iowa Barnstormers

2024 Record: 5-11

Of their eleven 2024 losses, eight were by one possession or less. The talent is there. Can they come together and learn to claim the close ones? Iowa hopes to improve behind returning Head Coach Dave Mogensen and standout wideout Quian Williams, who posted 842 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024.

14. Northern Arizona Wranglers

2024 Record: 9-7

NAZ experienced highs and lows in 2024, with game streaks in both directions. But over the last three seasons, they've always been in the thick of things near the end of the season. With newly appointed Head Coach Ron James, the Wranglers look to build on their high-powered offense and push for playoff contention.

Season Kickoff

The 2025 IFL season opens on March 21 with the Massachusetts Pirates facing the Jacksonville Sharks at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Indoor War 2025 is almost here. Catch all the action live on the IFL Network at www.IFLNetwork.com.

