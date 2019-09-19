Baumann Named 2019 Orioles Co-Pitcher of the Year

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles announced their 2019 Minor League Awards Thursday, with a pair of Baysox scheduled to be honored before the September 21 contest vs. the Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards.

RHP Mike Baumann has been named the Orioles Jim Palmer Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year. Baumann, 24, pitched to a combined 7-6 record with a 2.98 ERA (41 ER/124.0 IP) and 142 strikeouts in 24 games (22 starts) between Class A-Advanced Frederick and Double-A Bowie.

He threw a no-hitter for Bowie on July 16 against Harrisburg, becoming the first Baysox hurler to toss a 9.0-inning no-hitter since Radhames Liz achieved the feat in 2007, also against Harrisburg. In his first five appearances (three starts) with Bowie, he pitched to a 2-1 record with a 0.33 ERA (1 ER/27.0 IP) and 32 strikeouts.

He was named the Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July and was twice named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week: first for the period of July 15-21, and again for the period of August 12-18.

While with the Keys, Baumann was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the period of April 29-May 5. He was selected as a Mid-Season Carolina League All-Star with Frederick. He is rated as the No. 10 prospect in the Orioles system by Baseball America. Baumann was selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Jacksonville University (Fla.).

This is the 19th time in franchise history that a member of the Baysox pitching staff has taken home this award, with Baysox taking home the honor in 11 of the last 12 seasons. This is the third time a pitcher has shared the award, with Mychal Givens and Keegan Akin acting as co-winners in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Additionally, the Orioles will honor 2019 Eastern League Manager of the Year Buck Britton, who earned the league honor in his first season as Baysox manager. Britton guided the Baysox to the Second Half Western Division title and eventually to the Eastern League Championship Series, where they fell to the Trenton Thunder in four games.

The Eastern League Championship Series appearance marked the second in franchise history, having won the Eastern League title in 2015. After beginning the season with a 7-23 record, the worst in all of professional baseball, the Baysox went 69-41 to finish with a 76-64 record, including posting back-to-back 20-win months in June and July.

Bowie led the Eastern League in both ERA (3.17) & WHIP (1.18) and finished second in shutouts (16) and complete games (5). Baysox hitters led the Eastern League with 584 runs scored, 1,108 hits, 244 doubles, and 542 RBI, and struck out fewer times than any other team.

Britton is the second Baysox manager to win the award after Brad Komminsk won in 2008. Britton began his coaching career in 2017 as the Hitting Coach with Delmarva after playing nine seasons in the minors, including seven in the Orioles organization.

