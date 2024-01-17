Battle Jacks Team up with Calhoun County VA to Raise Funds for Talons out Honor Flight

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks teamed up with the Calhoun County Veterans Affairs during the 2023 season on a jersey auction to benefit Talons Out Honor Flight, a non-profit organization that transports America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

During the 2023 season, the Battle Jacks and Calhoun County Veterans Affairs collaborated on a limited edition military themed jersey that was set for auction throughout the season. Fans had the opportunity to bid on these limited edition jerseys, with all proceeds going directly to Talons Out Honor Flight.

The jerseys featured a desert themed digital camouflage pattern, red, white and blue lettering and numbering, as well as an American Flag on the left sleeve, and the Calhoun County Veterans Affairs logo on the right sleeve. Each jersey was sold and claimed, and picked up by the fans at the end of the season.

Director of the Calhoun County Veterans Affairs, Aaron Edlefson, said "It was an honor to team up with Talons Out and the Battle Jacks in a unique way to support our veterans. It was a great success and we're looking forward to future collaborative efforts!"

Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith, presented a $2,000 donation to Talons Out Honor Flight this past Wednesday, January 10, alongside Edlefson and the Veterans Affairs Committee. "We are super thankful for the Calhoun County VA and our fans who bid on these jerseys. This was the first time we've worn a military themed jersey and this project was a huge success for its first year. The Battle Jacks love supporting those who fought for our country and the organizations like Talons Out who support those individuals", Smith said.

Edlefson also presented a $5,000 donation to Talons Out Honor Flight on behalf of the Calhoun County Veterans Affairs. The funds will directly impact Talons Out Honor Flight's mission to fly United States Veterans, at no cost to the vets, to Washington, D.C.

Marketing and Fundraising Lead and United States Navy Veteran, Tyler Horton, said, "Talons Out Honor Flight currently flies one day trips from the Kalamazoo airport to Washington DC in honor of our veterans. We are currently flying World War II, Korean and Vietnam era veterans along with terminally ill veterans from all eras. This trip is at no cost to the veteran and honors their dedication and sacrifices to our great nation. Talons Out is 100% volunteer run and operates solely on donations. It is because of our community partnerships along with individual donors that we are able to continue our mission. We are grateful for the Battle Jacks and look forward to continuing our partnership."

The Battle Jacks will be teaming up with the Calhoun County VA again in 2024 with a military jersey concept set to be launched in the spring. These jerseys will again be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting Talons Out.

To learn more about Talons Out Honor Flight's mission to honor WWII Veterans, please visit their website at www.talonsouthonorflight.org.

