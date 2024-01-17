Chinooks Launch School Appreciation Program

January 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to launch the School Appreciation Program, an exciting initiative designed to celebrate and reward the dedication of educators and students in our community. Our new School Appreciation Program is completely free and is now open for enrollment.

As educators strive to hit their classroom goals out of the park, the Lakeshore Chinooks School Appreciation Program offers a special incentive - two complimentary tickets to experience the thrill of a Chinooks game! We believe that your commitment to education deserves to be recognized and celebrated, and we hope this reward serves as an extra dose of motivation for your educational journey. Each school can determine the use and incentive for the free ticket vouchers, whether it is for a reading program, math program, attendance, or whatever incentive-based program the school desires. Educators and school staff members will also each receive two complimentary tickets. Schools will work with the Chinooks to determine a game date for their school night for which the free tickets will be valid.

How to Participate:

Schools will receive vouchers for students, teachers, and additional staff members.

Schools can distribute vouchers to students as a recognition of their hard work.

Schools will send information letter with vouchers and an order forms for additional tickets to families via email or newsletters, utilizing the provided Chinooks flyer.

Attendees can redeem their vouchers for their school's night at a Lakeshore Chinooks game.

"We believe in the power of education and the importance of recognizing the hard work put in by educators and students alike. The Lakeshore Chinooks School Appreciation Program is our way of giving back to the community and fostering a love for both education and baseball," said Eric Snodgrass, Chinooks General Manager.

For more information or to enroll, please contact Nick Penge, nickp@lakeshorechinooks.com. Or download our enrollment form at tinyurl.com/LSC24SchoolProgram.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.