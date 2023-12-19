Battle at BullStreet Is Back March 2, 2024

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Clemson University and University of South Carolina athletic departments, today announced that Segra Park will play host to the Battle at BullStreet baseball game Saturday, March 2, 2024.

This will be the third time the two teams have played each other at Segra Park. The previous two times the two teams have met at Segra Park, they have set a regular season attendance record, with 8,986 fans watching the 2020 contest and 9,070 fans watching the 2022 game. The Gamecocks won 8-5 in 2020 and Clemson took the 2022 game 10-2. Clemson leads the all-time series between the two teams 186-145-2

More information about ticketing and game times will be released in the near future. For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

