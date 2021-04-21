Batter up: Hooks to Play as 'Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits' Every Wednesday this Season

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, along with founding partner Whataburger, have cooked up a savory new alternative to the team's distinctive on-field look. Throughout the 2021 season, the Hooks will play as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits as an ode to the restaurant's famed breakfast sandwich.

Each Wednesday, the Hooks will sport orange-and-white-striped uniforms inspired by Whataburger's iconic table tents, while the on-field hats will be orange-and-white versions of the Hooks' Fauxback caps. The unveiling follows the 2020 debut of the Hooks' Celebrate Whataburger Collection in honor of the restaurant's 70th anniversary.

"We look forward to celebrating this iconic menu item while taking the Celebrate Whataburger Collection to the next level," said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard. "Missing the 2020 season has fans starving for Hooks Baseball, and we felt we could indulge that craving with a tasty new uniform every Wednesday."

The season-long celebration culminates with Whataburger Weekend, August 20-21, featuring giveaways both days as the team plays as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Wednesdays are also tabbed as Whataburger Family Days, when adults can buy one berm ticket and get a kid ticket free.

"Much like the Corpus Christi Hooks, our Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a longstanding fan favorite," said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We couldn't be more excited to watch the team play as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and add more Whataburger pride to their orange-and-white collection."

Celebrate Whataburger merchandise, including brand new replica jerseys and hats, are on sale now in our online shop. The Hooks also announced Wednesday that the store, Hook, Line & Sinker, will be re-opening to the public on Thursday, April 22. The store will be open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Opening Night, May 4.

Since 2005, the Hooks have welcomed more than six million fans to Whataburger Field. Following the announcement of a renewed 15-year partnership in March 2019, the Hooks added new Whataburger 4Topps, providing fans with the unique opportunity to dine at Whataburger-branded tables with Whataburger table service, renamed the drive adjacent to the stadium "Whataburger Way," and painted the famous pinstripes on the rooftop to make Whataburger Field a beacon on the Corpus Christi harbor front from miles away.

Whataburger first opened for business on August 8, 1950 along Ayers Street in Corpus Christi, just a few miles from where Whataburger Field stands today. It now operates more than 850 restaurants in 10 states, serving more than 370 communities.

