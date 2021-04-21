Drillers Radio Broadcasts to Return to AM 1430 The Buzz

The Tulsa Drillers and iHeartMedia have announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that will keep the Drillers radio broadcasts airing live in the Tulsa market. Every game of the Drillers 2021 season, both home and away, is scheduled to be aired live on AM 1430, The Buzz, with longtime voice of the Drillers, Dennis Higgins, describing all of the action.

This year will mark the 35th season that the Drillers and iHeartMedia have partnered for game broadcasts, and it will be the 16th straight season that The Buzz will serve as the radio home for Drillers Baseball.

The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station that is a Fox Sports Radio affiliate.

If an occasional scheduling conflict occurs with AM 1430, Drillers broadcasts will be moved to iHeartRadio sports station KAKC, AM 1300.

Higgins, who was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017, will be in his 12th season behind the Drillers microphone. Overall, he has over 25 years of broadcast experience in minor and major league baseball.

All of the broadcasts will also be heard over the Internet at TulsaDrillers.com or through the free, MiLB First Pitch app. In addition, broadcasts will be available on most mobile devices through the free iHeartRadio App.

The first broadcast of the 2021 season will take place on Tuesday, May 4 when the Drillers return to action for the first time in 19 months by hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field.

