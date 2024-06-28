Bats Stay Hot As Thunder Win Series Over State College

June 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Trenton Thunder improved to 8-11 on the season on Thursday night, as they took the series victory in the final game 9-5 over the State College Spikes. Trenton struck for five in their half of the second, all starting with TCNJ product and Allentown, NJ native Chris Reeder's RBI-single. Tanner Chun grounded into a force out to score Matt Quintanar that made it 2-0. After a Ryan Cesarini single scored Landon Frei, Colton Becker cleared the bases with his first triple of the season plating Chun and Cesarini to make it 5-0.

The Spikes did respond in their half of the first when Samuel Benjamin launched his league leading fourth homerun over the right-center fence to make it 5-1. The Thunder got another strong effort from their pitching staff in the win on Thursday night. It all started with Miles Langhorne punching out six Spikes batters enroute to four innings of four-hit 1 run baseball. Cortland Clarke earned the victory after tossing a scoreless Fifth. Kansas product Ethan Bradford threw two scoreless while striking out a pair. Jackson Balzan sat down two more Spikes in the eighth inning, which lowered his ERA to 1.46 and extended his scoreless inning streak to eight and a third across seven games.

The Thunder extended their lead in the third on a two-run homerun off the bat of Britton Beeson. Landon Frei brought home another run in Matt Quintanar with an RBI-double. Frei took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors, going 2-2 with a double, triple, two runs scored, and two walks. With the score at 8-1 in the eighth, Chris Reeder brought home Frei on a groundout to make it an eight-run game.

The Spikes rallied in their half of the ninth pushing four runs across on four hits to make it 9-5. Brenton Fisher was able to work out of the jam and secure the final out. Trenton scored nine runs on eleven hits and earns their third series win of the season before heading on a five-game road stand. The Thunder head to Mahoning Valley for a three-game set beginning Friday. They wrap up with a two-game set with the Frederick Keys Tuesday before returning home for two more with the Keys starting on July 4th at 7:00.

