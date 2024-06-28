Early Homers Give Spikes 7-6 Win over Black Bears

June 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - In a game that began as a slugfest and ended as a pitcher's duel, home runs from Deniel Ortiz and Cade Climie helped the State College Spikes build a lead that would hold up in a 7-6 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Every run in the game was scored before the middle of the third inning. The Spikes (11-11) responded to a West Virginia (9-12) tally in the first with a four-run frame as Ortiz's 395-foot three-run shot to left-center field off Black Bears starter Kyle Roche (0-1) served as his second long ball this season.

Following three more West Virginia runs in the second, Spikes catcher Knox Preston stole home on the back end of a delayed double steal before Climie laced a 412-foot frozen rope over the left-center field wall for his first home run of the season and second in his Spikes career after a dinger in his first season with the club in 2023.

The Black Bears got to within one run in the top of the third before the two teams started firing zeroes at each other to the end. Spikes reliever Sam Swygert (1-2) threw two scoreless innings and retired the last five batters he faced to earn the win.

After Landon O'Donnell and Chris Stuart each worked a shutout frame, Blake Purnell (2) entered with runners on first and second and no outs in the eighth and proceeded to record six straight outs for the save.

The game was the Spikes' first in a stretch of 12 home games over the final 16 days of the first half of the MLB Draft League season, with only two games at Williamsport on July 4 and 5 away from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College drew within 4 Â1/2 games of Williamsport for first place in the league standings, with Frederick now between them in second place, four games back of the lead.

Saturday, the Spikes look to continue their momentum in a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Black Bears. Right-hander Jaxon Dalena (0-2) gets the ball for State College, while West Virginia is scheduled to send right-hander Dylan Cheeley (0-2) to the hill.

Saturday's fun includes BuccoMania Night, featuring the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade as part of the Spikes' MLB Community Ally Program partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the game, the skies light up with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare on Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night.

Fans can also look forward to the traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3, along with Military Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia featuring a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

Plus, the Spikes are celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park! During the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available at StateCollegeSpikes.com. Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

In addition, the Great American Baby Races Ticket Package is available with a great deal for parents on July 3 and July 4. For $70, this package includes the following:

- Two (2) Diamond Club seats to the July 3 home game

- Two (2) Spikes VIP tickets to the Central PA 4th Fest

- VIP Parking for both events in the Porter North lot

Tickets for babies are not part of the package since children aged 2 and under do not need a ticket to enter Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

