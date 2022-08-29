Bats Go Quiet in Threshers 6-1 Loss to Tarpons

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers managed only two hits in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Tarpons in the six-game series finale on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. With the win, Tampa secured the series victory as the visitors grabbed four in the six-game set.

Left-hander Jordan Fowler made his fifth start of the season on the mound for Clearwater, allowing two runs, both unearned, on four hits with four strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Tarpons (31-21, 58-60) opened the scoring in fourth on an RBI single by Madison Santos, and an RBI sac-fly from Christopher Familia to make it 2-0..

Despite grabbing a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI-sac fly by Wilfredo Flores to trim the deficit to 2-1, the Threshers (20-34, 55-64) were held hitless by Tampa right-hander Zach Messinger until the sixth. Jordan Viars collected his first single-A hit to begin the bottom of the sixth and break up the no-hitter.

Messinger finished with three walks and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work and was credited with his professional win.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh, the Tarpons exploded for four runs on an RBI single by Brett Barrera and then a bases-clearing, three-run double by Familia to make it 6-1. All four runs were charged to right-handed reliever Alex McKenney.

The Threshers only other hit in the contest was a double by third baseman Matt Alifano in the seventh inning, his first career double.

Following an off-day Monday, Clearwater will travel to Lakeland to battle the Flying Tigers in the final road series of the season. First pitch in game one of the six-game series is set for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network begins at 6:20 p.m.

