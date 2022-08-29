Victor Scott Named Florida State League Player of the Week

August 29, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week! The St. Louis Cardinals' 2022 Major League Baseball Draft 5th Round selection from West Virginia University recorded each of his first two pro homers as Palm Beach claimed a series win over the St. Lucie Mets this past week at Clover Park.

The Atlanta native slashed .313/.421/1.000 across the five-game series in St. Lucie, with Sunday's scheduled series finale cancelled due to rain. Logging an OPS of 1.421 over the week, the 21-year-old launched his first Minor League home run on Thursday night.

Scott's two-run homer on Thursday set up an 11-5 Palm Beach win, and the outfielder followed suit with another blast to help the Beach Birds secure a doubleheader sweep on Saturday via a 4-2 Game 2 victory.

Across the season since his Palm Beach debut on July 29, the everyday leadoff hitter is now batting .225, but with an OPS of .799 and 18 walks compared to 20 strikeouts. Already with nine RBI as a Beach Bird, Scott has stolen 10 bases across 13 attempts. He came to the Cardinals organization fresh off setting the single-season program stolen base record at West Virginia in 2022, with a Big 12 conference-high of 38.

Scott will lead the Cardinals back into action this week as Palm Beach meets Daytona for a six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the last regular season homestand this year.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.