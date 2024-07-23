Bats Come to Life to Open Road Series in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES Wash. - It was a much-needed win in a ballpark not so far from home.

The Victoria HarbourCats put up a bunch of runs early and rode strong pitching to the end in a 7-1 victory Tuesday over the host Port Angeles Lefties in WCL action Monday night.

The HarbourCats had 16 hits and scored three times in the third, then piled on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, while the pitching staff kept the Lefties to six hits.

Kerim Orucevic was 4-5 with three runs driven in, while Gunner Antillon was 2-3 with a walk, run and RBI. Michelle Artzberger, Cam Schneider and Ny'Zaiah Thompson also had two hits apiece. Schneider added two stolen bases.

Trey Langan had four strong innings in making the start, giving up five hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out two.

Flynn Ridley followed him with four innings of untouchable pitching, one hit and three walks given up with three strikeouts and no runs. Isaac Hines of Ave Maria University made his Victoria debut with a scoreless ninth.

The HarbourCats return home next Friday July 26, at 6:35 pm to begin a three-game home stand against the Kamloops North Paws. That game kicks off "Kids Free Weekend" where all kids 12 and under get in free thanks to Peninsula Co-op. Simply come to the gate on any of the three game days, or get your tickets for these games in advance at the HarbourCats office. The Kids Free option is not available on-line.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, just a reminder that all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining nine home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

