Baton Rouge Zydeco Unveils Full Jersey Set

September 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







We are so happy to release our Official Jersey Set. The full jersey set includes our Home, Away, and City Connect Alternate Jersey.

The Home Jersey is a Navy Blue jersey with Carolina Blue and Red details on the sleeves and bottom. It also features the Baton Rouge city skyline on the bottom and the Inaugural Season Logo on the shoulders.

The Away Jersey is a White Jersey with Carolina Blue and Red details on the sleeves and bottom. It also features the Baton Rouge city skyline on the bottom and the Inaugural Season Logo on the shoulders.

The City Connect Alternate Jersey is a Red Jersey with Navy Blue and White details on the sleeves and bottom. It also features the Baton Rouge City Flag script on the bottom and The Baton Rouge Zydeco Logo on the shoulders as well as a front logo that features elements from the Baton Rouge City Flag and the Flamingo for Spanish Town Mardi Gras.

The City Connect Alternate Jersey is Sponsored by Capitol City Produce.

These Jerseys were designed by Parker Moskal in conjunction with Roster Apparel.

Preorders will start on October 1st!!

