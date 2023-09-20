Rockers Announce Partnership with Insight

September 20, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







MOTOR CITY - The Motor City Rockers today announced that corporate partner Insight will serve as the club's official healthcare provider for the 2023-2024 season. Insight will also sponsor the roster adjustment segment on Rockers broadcasts.

"We are grateful and excited to partner with Insight for the upcoming season," said Scott Brand, Team President for the Motor City Rockers. "It's great to see that our players will be receiving top quality care from the specialists at Insight."

In partnership with Insight, Rockers players will have access to rehabilitation and chiropractic services. Insight will also have a presence during all Rockers home games including staff to assist with any medical needs for the players.

"All of Insight is really looking forward to this partnership. I personally am excited to get these athletes the care they need not only for rehabilitation of current injuries but to help prevent them from happening in the first place and get them to optimal performance levels", said Dr. Ashley Fox DC, MS, CCSP, FACMUAP of Insight.

The 56-game 2023-24 schedule has been announced with the home opening game versus the Blue Ridge Bobcats set for Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 at Big Boy Arena (34400 Utica Rd., Fraser, Mich.). Season tickets are on sale now with exclusive benefits for season ticket holders including reserved seating, ticket savings over box office pricing, VIP early access, merchandise discounts, concession offers, promotional gifts and much more. Packages start at $350 with special pricing for children, seniors, and military.

For more information, season ticket sales, full schedule, and corporate partnership opportunities, visit http://www.rockershockey.com.

