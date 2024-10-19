Bates, Lions Rout Cowboys in Week 6

October 19, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Former Panther Jake Bates stayed perfect, drilling four field goals in Detroit's 47-9 win over Dallas

Former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates had the busiest workload of his career in the Detroit Lions 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on October 13.

Bates finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the day and added five extra points. His longest field goal came from 48 yards.

Following a Cowboys field goal in the first quarter, the Lions scored a touchdown and didn't look back. They scored 20 unanswered points before Dallas kick a field goal right before halftime. Detroit continued its dominance in the second half, holding the Cowboys to three points while scoring 20 points.

The former Arkansas Razorback is currently perfect on the season, sitting 9-for-9 on the year. He is one of six kickers who have appeared in multiple games and have a perfect conversion rate on field goals. His 43 total points rank tied for eighth in the NFL and his nine made field goals are tied for 17th.

Last season with the Panthers, Bates finished 17-of-22, including three kicks that were from 60+ yards, including the 64-yard field hit drilled to open the season and clinch the victory for Michigan. At Ford Field, he finished 10-of-11 only missing his final kick at home, which was a 51-yarder against Memphis in Week 8.

Bates and the Lions travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

