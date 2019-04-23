Bastion Books and HarbourCats Team up to Promote Reading

VICTORIA, B.C. - Bastion Books is all about reading. HarbourCats players are all about the combination of top-level academics and athletics.

The independent local bookstore, located in downtown Victoria's Bastion Square, is teaming up with the Victoria HarbourCats for a new feature this season that will see Victoria and area students receive free game tickets for doing something beneficial and enjoyable -- reading.

During the months of May and June, any student reading 20 hours or more in those months will receive two free game tickets, as part of HARVEY'S READING CLUB with Bastion Books.

"This will be a fun way to encourage reading, and for kids to be rewarded for it," says Alex Cruikshank, owner of Bastion Books. "Sometimes kids just need a nudge, and the right book, to realize how fun reading can be. My own son, Matthew, loves going to HarbourCats games, and I know this will give him incentive to read more. This can only help increase awareness of the need for kids to read, and read some more."

To register, contact Bastion Books (Drop in at 14 Bastion Square in Victoria or call (250) 385-8786) for reading logs. Once students have logged 20 hours they can bring it into the store, or take a picture of their log and send it to Bastion Books (E-Mail: alex@bastionbooks.ca) and then pick up their free tickets through the HarbourCats.

Harvey the HarbourCat (right) and Bastion Books owner Alex Cruikshank (left) were on hand Tuesday to read to elementary students at George Jay Elementary in Victoria and to announce the launch of Harvey's Reading Club (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

"Harvey is such a great ambassador for us, and for this community, and he's challenging kids to read along with him -- people might not know this, but Harvey is a voracious reader," said Jim Swanson, GM/Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "Encouraging students to read more is one of the best things we can do."

