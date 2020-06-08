Baseballtown Charities Acquires Rip It Batting Cages, to Reopen June 15

Back in 2002, the Reading Fightin Phils established Baseballtown Charities, a non-profit that allows youngsters to benefit from the life lessons of baseball. Since then it has taken on a life of its own, providing many opportunities for children in the local community. The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to announce that Baseballtown Charities has acquired Rip It Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training. The facility will now be known as Rip It Baseballtown Charities. This investment will enhance the written mission statement of Baseballtown Charities by helping more boys and girls play baseball and softball.

With an already illustrious presence in the community, Baseballtown Charities will look to Rip It Baseballtown Charities as a facility that can function year-round with highly qualified instructors. They will also host Baseballtown Charities Rip It for Life activities - providing free instruction and training opportunities to children that would otherwise not be able to afford it. Rip It Baseballtown Charities will ensure that Baseballtown Charities can fulfill new partnerships with the Olivet Boys and Girls Club. They will provide onsite training at Rip It Baseballtown Charities and offsite training using Rip It Baseballtown Charities instructors at Gordon Hoodak Stadium, the Oakbrook field, and other locations.

The R-Phils encourage all people to help more kids play baseball and softball. With Rip It Baseballtown Charities now part of the overall Baseballtown Charities umbrella, everyone that trains at Rip It Baseballtown Charities, hits in the automated cages, has a birthday party at the facility, or participates in a clinic or camp, is supporting Baseballtown Charities and helping more kids play baseball and softball. As a non-profit organization, all proceeds raised through the use of Rip It Baseballtown Charities will fund the Baseballtown Charities mission.

The facility is set to reopen on Monday, June 15th! Reserve a Rip It Baseballtown Charities batting cage for an hour, schedule a lesson, or sign up for a clinic using https://rip-it-baseballtown.myshopify.com/. All proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities! To find out more about Rip It Baseballtown Charities batting cage rentals, lessons, clinics and more, visit RipIt.org or email [email protected] For those Rip It customers who have already purchased "membership" to Rip It Batting Cages please email [email protected] and you will be accommodated!

This opening will be a measured process and the need for patience and understanding by all customers will be key to our success. Any service limitations or restrictions are intended to protect the health and well-being of all of our Rip It Baseballtown Charities customers, and we trust that you will adhere to the guidelines. Please also note that we will do anything we can to accommodate our customers so long as we remain compliant to Governor Wolf's guidance.

These pre-purchased one-hour rentals, and pre-purchased lessons, will allow Rip It Baseballtown Charities to properly control the flow and spacing of participants, and spectators, so as to properly monitor occupancy, social distancing, and cleaning and safety guidelines. There will be no walk-ins at this time. Each participant must bring their own bats and batting helmets.

The best part about Rip It Baseballtown Charities is that it is for everyone! The focus is largely aimed at having fun. While there is of course instruction for top tier baseball and softball players including lessons given by R-Phils players and coaches, it is really about giving everyone the chance to get involved and have fun doing it.

Rip It Baseballtown Charities is located at 1037A MacArthur Road, Reading, PA, the former Grand Slam USA location. The facility is just off Route 183 near Reading Airport, across from Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital. The Rip It Baseballtown Charities facility has been completely renovated to provide four automated batting cages and three indoor batting/pitching tunnels. In addition, the tunnels can be expanded to provide a larger indoor turf area for fielding instruction.

We hope to see you at Rip It Baseballtown Charities soon! Make your reservation today! Visit RipIt.org for more information.

