Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium Returns

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, along with the Idaho Transportation Department and Cumulus Radio, have announced the return of Baseball-o-ween at Memorial Stadium for Friday, October 27 - starting at 6 PM and ending with a fireworks show at 7:50 PM.

"We are very excited to partner with the Idaho Transportation Department and Cumulus Radio Group to bring back this awesome event to Memorial Stadium. After another record-breaking season at the Hawks, we think Baseball-o-ween is the perfect fun and safe event to cap off the 2023 season. We've picked the best two partners for this event and cannot wait to invite everyone out." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

"We are excited for a night of fun and fireworks at Hawks Stadium, and for the opportunity to engage with families and the community about safe driving and keeping trick-or-treaters safe ahead of Halloween." - Josephine Middleton, Highway Safety Manager with ITD

"We greatly appreciate our promotional partnership with the Boise Hawks, and we are excited to partner with the Idaho Transportation Department to present a great safe community event like Baseball-o-ween" - Don Morin, Market Manager for Cumulus Radio, LLC

This free, open-to-the-public, event will begin at 6:00 PM with a "Trunk or Treat" in the Memorial Stadium parking lot, featuring multiple community partners. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium for a limited concession menu before the fireworks show begins at 7:50 PM. All are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes as Hawks staff will be on site handing out prizes.

Opportunities for groups and companies to participate, at no charge, are still available. Interested groups or companies can visit BoiseHawks.com to find more information on signing up. Sign-ups will end on October 23.

