Barth Drives in Four Runs, Martinez Shines on the Mound in Rox Win

Duluth, MN - Jordan Barth (Augustana) drove in four runs and earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors as St. Cloud (20-14) defeated Duluth (12-23) by a final score of 8-3 at Wade Stadium. RJ Martinez (Minot State) won his fifth consecutive start and is now the only pitcher in the league with five wins.

After falling behind 1-0, the Rox responded with three consecutive scoring innings. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) crushed an RBI-triple to right field and scored Garrett Delano (Brown) from first base to tie the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, St. Cloud pushed three runs across. Barth doubled down the left field line and scored Zack Elliott (Minnesota) and Gus Steiger (South Dakota State). Achecar would later draw a bases loaded walk and score Barth.

In the next inning, the Rox would score four runs. Gus Steiger got the scoring started on an RBI-single that brought home Elliott. Barth would later drill his first home run of the season with a two-run home run over the left field wall. The final run of the inning came from Achecar, who singled and scored Delano.

Martinez earned the win after throwing five innings. Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest) pitched four innings in relief and earned the save.

The Rox will look to claim the series win on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Wade Stadium Against Duluth.

St. Cloud will be back at home on Friday against Willmar with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch time. There will be a post-game fireworks show as the Rox continue to celebrate Independence Day.

