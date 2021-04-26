Barons Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the long awaited 2021 season that kicks off on Tuesday, May 4th at Regions Field. Entering their eighth season at Regions Field, the Barons return many fan favorite promotions, while also bringing in new attractions and entertainment to the ballpark.

Weekly promotions include:

Tuesday's:

T-Shirt Tuesdays (select dates) presented by Paycor

Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Kayem Foods

Wednesday's:

Wet Nose Wednesdays presented by Hollywood Feed and Camp Scotty.

Thursday's:

Thirsty Thursdays presented by Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, and Buffalo Wild Wings

Friday's:

Post-Game Firework Shows presented by Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, and Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health

Saturday's:

Saturday Entertainer Series (select Saturdays) presented by St. Vincent's (a part of Ascension)

Super Saturday Fireworks (select Saturdays) presented by Serra Toyota and Pearl River Resort

Sunday's:

Family Sundays presented by Jack's Restaurants and the Birmingham Zoo.

Salute to Essential Workers presented by Alabama Power

* Exclusions May Apply

Opening the season with a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers fans can look forward to a Post-Game Magnet Schedule giveaway thanks to Papa John's, the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, and two Post-Game Firework shows. To round out the opening homestand, fans will enjoy Family Sunday as well as the Barons first Salute to Essential Workers Night.

The Barons return home on Tuesday, May 18th to play the Montgomery Biscuits. The highlight of the homestand comes on Friday, the 21st as the Barons celebrate First Responders Night presented by ServPro of Birmingham & T-Mobile. The 22nd will feature the first Saturday Entertainer Series with an appearance by Rally!, an energetic prankster who will make his first visit to Regions Field thanks to St. Vincent's (a part of Ascension).

As the Barons begin play in June, they will welcome Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act to Regions Field for a night full of fun on June 5th. On Friday, June 25th the first 1,000 fans will receive a Luis Robert Jedi bobblehead thanks to Coca-Cola. The following night the Barons will host their annual Los Barons Night where fans will be able to bid on special game worn jerseys with proceeds benefitting Â¡HICA! The Barons will also partner with the local United Soccer League's Birmingham Legion FC for Soccer Night on this night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Legion FC and Birmingham Barons soccer scarf thanks to Magna Kamtek.

Heading into July, the Barons will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues with four straight days (June 30th - July 3rd) of promotions surrounding the Negro Leagues and the Birmingham Black Barons. The Barons will celebrate the Fourth of July with a Firework celebration thanks to Encompass Health. July 16th will be Hawaiian Night at Regions Field as the first 1,000 fans will receive a special Barons themed Hawaiian Shirt thanks to St. Vincent's (part of Ascension). The following night will be Superhero Night, where the first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a Tim Anderson Superhero jersey thanks to Coca-Cola.

Beginning their second 12-game homestand of the year between August 3rd - 15th, the first 1,000 fans 18 and older will also receive a Luis Robert Sliding Bobblehead thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance on the 7th. On Wednesday, August 11th, the Barons will celebrate the Summer Games with Olympic & Para-Olympic Night presented by NBC-13 and the Lakeshore Foundation. Then on Friday, the first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive an adult jersey thanks to Birmingham Associations of Realtors. The biggest fireworks show of the season will take place the following night as Pyro-Palooza XIII puts on a spectacular firework show that will light up the sky.

The second to last homestand of the year will feature College Football Kick-Off Night presented by Crunch Fitness and Serra Hyundai on August 27th. The following night will be the last Saturday Entertainer Series of the year, where Fur Circus will make an appearance at Regions Field.

To complete the 2021 season, the Barons will host a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas from Tuesday, September 7th through Sunday, September 12th. The Barons will kick-off the last homestand with Dollar Dog Night presented by Kayem Franks. On Saturday the 11th, the Barons will host Armed Forces Night where fans will have the opportunity to bid on special military themed jerseys with proceeds benefitting Alabama Veteran thanks to Nucor Steel and T-Mobile, NBC-13. The Barons will also pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on this night.

For the complete 2021 promotional schedule, click here.

All dates and promotions are subject to change. Follow the Barons on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most up to date ticket and promotional information.

